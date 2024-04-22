Milk & Honey Adds Travis Kelce to Roster With VMG Sports Acquisition

Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures has acquired VMG Sports, the boutique sports agency that’s home to Kansas City tight end, three-time Super Bowl winner and Taylor Swift love interest Travis Kelce along with 14 other NFL players.

In a deal broked by Milk & Honey president/founding partner Lucas Keller and VMG agents Adam Heller, Michael Simon, Greg Diulus and Sammy Spina, the 15 players represented by VMG Sports will join Milk & Honey’s roster of 83 clients, including Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos and Kamren Curl with the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s an honor to have Adam, Mike, Greg and Sammy in the Milk & Honey family,” Keller said in a release. “VMG sports shared the same ethos with Milk & Honey which is a relentless commitment to advocating and creating value for the American athlete. For us it could be an athlete, an artist, a songwriter or a record producer — our clients train to be some of the greatest in the world.”

In his own statement, Simon said he was “beyond excited to become part of the Milk & Honey family,” while Heller said Milk & Honey was “a perfect fit for the team and our clients.”

Milk & Honey was founded a decade ago by Keller and GM and business partner Nic Warner as a boutique management company catering to songwriters, producers and artists. The firm entered the sports world three years ago with Jake Presser and Rawleigh Williams alongside Dave Frank and Alex Harrow.

“Our belief in the influence of both music and sports and the important intersection between the two as an entertainment company is unwavering — this acquisition further reinforces that ethos and represents a significant step in our commitment to representing a diverse roster of premier talent worldwide,” said Frank.

The deal was brokered for Milk & Honey by lawyers Brian Schall, Ryan Barncastle and Rebecca Rosen from Barnes & Thornburg; Josh Joseph and Eric Russell from Big Plan Holdings; Jarrod Grubb, Woody Hartman, Jason Dobbs, Tom Fox and Andy Moats from Pinnacle Bank; and Ed Gold and Mike Berlly from Gold Business Management.

