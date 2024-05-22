Military softball tournament returns to Colorado Springs for 33rd year

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The second largest military softball tournament in the world will return to Colorado Springs this month as more than 80 teams made up of active military members and veterans will come together to compete in the event.

The 33rd Annual Military Band-Aid Softball Tournament will take place from Wednesday, May 29 through Sunday, June 2 at Sky View Sports Complex, located at 2890 Resnik Drive, near the Colorado Springs Airport. The tournament is free and open to the public and will feature several local teams.

According to the website, the tournament was created specifically for medical personnel within the various military branches and “was the idea of the late Clyde Maddox and Dave Miles, both of which were medics at the 10th Medical Group at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA).”

The inaugural Band-Aid tournament was held at the USAFA in 1989, but as participation began to decline due to increased deployments, others were invited to play. In 2003 the tournament was opened to first responders and then four years later, in 2007, it was opened to all military varsity teams and was the “turning point of the tournament.”

Opening ceremonies will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m. followed by a celebrity game. FOX21 News is a proud sponsor of the tournament and more information can be found at the links above.

