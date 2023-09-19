‘Militant’ doctor’s union blocked patients from NHS care during strikes, says Steve Barclay

Consultants begin their strike action outside Nottingham University Hospital - SWNS

The “militant” doctor’s union has blocked patients from getting care during strikes on 17 occasions, the Health Secretary has said.

Ministers are proposing “minimum service level” agreements to protect time-critical services – such as chemotherapy and dialysis – during walkouts by doctors.

The plans come as the health service braces for the most extreme strikes in its history, with junior doctors due to join consultants on picket lines on Wednesday.

Steve Barclay said the proposals were necessary because attempts to make local agreements to keep patients safe had been repeatedly thwarted by the British Medical Association (BMA).

Mr Barclay told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We did want to rely on voluntary arrangements. We thought this was a proportionate and reasonable approach to take. But let me give you an example of why this legislation is necessary. If I take August … there were 17 examples where local NHS leaders and BMA local representatives in August agreed exemptions that they locally felt was necessary in the interest of patients but then those were vetoed by the national BMA committee which has decided to take a much more radical approach.”

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “One of the problems we’ve experienced is locally NHS leaders and BMA representatives agreed a number of exemptions, but then because of the militancy of the national BMA committee they refused to agree what had been agreed locally,” he said.

“So that makes it very difficult for NHS leaders to plan, that makes it very uncertain for patients.”

James, the son of a consultant, joins his mum on the picket line - SWNS

A bill for minimum standards for passenger rail services, ambulance services and fire and rescue services was passed in July, to ensure essential services remain in place.

Initially, ministers discussed including doctors and nurses within its scope.

But they held off doing so, meaning the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act does not cover most hospital services, which largely rely on a system of “derogations” – agreements between unions and NHS employers about which services will be protected.

As a result, any extension of legal powers to protect patients during doctors’ strikes is unlikely to take effect until the start of next year, at the earliest.

During recent strikes, even when agreements have been made, some have broken down, with particular concern about cancer patients who should have been prioritised for treatment.

Consultants are walking out in a dispute over pay on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. On Wednesday they will be joined by junior doctors who will be holding their sixth round of strikes in their campaign for a 35 per cent pay rise. This is the first time both groups have held a strike on the same day – in what NHS senior leaders have described as a “nightmare” scenario.

Tom Dolphin, a 45-year-old consultant and member of the BMA consultants committee, joins members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside University College Hospital in London - Jamel Smith/PA

Both groups will return to picket lines again for three days on October 2, 3 and 4, in strikes timed to coincide with the Conservative Party conference.

Writing for The Daily Telegraph, Mr Barclay said: “My top priority throughout ongoing industrial action is to protect the life and health of patients.” He warned of dangers posed by the “relentless and escalating” actions of the BMA.

He added: “In the face of ongoing and escalating strike action, we will continue to take steps to protect patient safety and ensure the health service has the staff it needs to operate safely and effectively.”

Even during the most extreme medical strikes, hospitals are still supposed to offer basic emergency and urgent care – in what is known as a “Christmas Day” service. But there is concern that too many gaps are left unfilled, with too much left to local agreements.

Members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside University Hospital Bristol and Weston - Ben Birchall/PA

The consultation, launched today, considers introducing minimum service levels that would cover “time-critical hospital-based health services” as well as emergency and urgent care.

Officials said this could cover hospital staff, including nurses and doctors, and would bring the UK in line with countries like France and Italy whose services continue in times of industrial action.

Health service leaders said NHS patients were this week at “the highest level of risk in living memory”.

The BMA is calling for a 35 per cent pay increase for junior doctors, saying pay has been eroded since 2008/9. Their leaders say they are prepared to strike for the rest of this parliament.

Consultants say their pay has fallen by at least one third, and are calling for “a credible pay offer” though they have not put a figure on it.

The BMA said on Monday it had written to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and Mr Barclay outlining the “key asks” needed to end the pay dispute.

It added there had been “constructive conversations” between the leader of the BMA consultants’ committee and government representatives about how the row might be settled.

The strikes are estimated to have cost the NHS at least £1 billion so far, with major hospitals routinely spending more than £2,000 a day on consultants providing cover for junior doctors.