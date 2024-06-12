Milinkovic-Savic: ‘I Followed Lazio All Year, I Miss Going to Rome’

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic shared his continued love of Lazio a year after his high-profile move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The Serbian midfielder grew into a star during his eight-year spell in the Italian capital, quickly becoming a fan favourite and the beating heart of the squad. Fans were heartbroken when he was sold to Al-Hilal last summer for around €40 million and an adequate replacement still hasn’t been found.

During his time with Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic scored 69 goals and provided 59 assists across 341 matches for the club, helping them to win a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. Despite his exit, fans haven’t forgotten his importance or influence in the Italian capital.

Speaking to Serbian outlet Novosti, Milinkovic-Savic was asked about his eight-year spell with Lazio.

I followed Lazio all year. I didn’t have the chance to leave because I always had obligations. I saw them in Riyadh when they played the Supercoppa. I miss going to Rome and watching the match as a fan. I told Duci (Vlahovic, ed.) to lower the throttle against Lazio next season, he scored three goals against them.

With Luis Alberto now out the door, the old era of Lazio is quickly coming to an end, with Ciro Immobile the last remaining member of the trio who brought much joy to the supporters over recent years.