Mililani's turn to be on top the perch

Apr. 16—Musical chairs are the way in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

Mililani collected seven first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to jump two spots to No. 1 this week. The Lady Trojans were dominant last week, with an 11-1 win over then-No. 2 Campbell and a 13-1 rout of Kapolei.

Kamehameha, which walloped Mid-Pacific 17-4 and Punahou 11-1 also moved up the rankings. The Warriors went from No. 4 to No. 2.

In a tiebreaker battle on Wednesday, Kamehameha will battle No. 3 Maryknoll for the ILH regular-season crown and an automatic state-tournament berth. The game will be played at 3 :30 p.m. at Sand Island. The game had been previously scheduled for today, but was postponed due to Monday morning's security alert at the Kamehameha campus.

Maryknoll was No. 1 last week, but dropped two spots after a 14-7 loss to Punahou.