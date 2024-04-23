Mililani No. 1, with Kamehameha close
Mililani is at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 for a second week in a row.
The Lady Trojans had a bye week and will open play in the OIA playoffs on Thursday. The panel of coaches and media submitted seven first-place votes for Mililani, which last won the state title since 2014.
Kamehameha gathered three first-place votes after posting wins over Maryknoll and 'Iolani. Regular-season winner Kamehameha remained at No. 2 and will battle Maryknoll on Thursday in the ILH double-elimination tournament.
Punahou is coming off an 11-inning, 2-1 loss to Maryknoll. The Buffanblu host Mid-Pacific today in an elimination battle. That winner will play 'Iolani on Thursday.
The opening round of the OIA playoffs (single elimination) is on Wednesday.
Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10
Apr. 22, 2024
Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW
1. Mililani (7) (11-1 OIA reg. season) 97 1
> bye
> next: vs. Castle-Waianae winner, Thursday
2. Kamehameha (3) (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 playoffs) 92 2
> won at No. 3 Maryknoll, 9-4
> def. 'Iolani, 12-2 (5 inn)
> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 4 p.m.
3. Maryknoll (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 playoffs) 74 3
> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha, 9-4
> def. No. 5 Punahou, 2-1 (11 in)
> next: at Kamehameha, Thursday, 4 p.m.
4. Campbell (9-2 OIA) 70 4
> bye
> next: Moanalua-Nanakuli winner, Thursday
5. Punahou (8-4 ILH reg. season, 0-1 playoffs) 57 5
> lost to No. 3 Maryknoll, 2-1 (11 inn)
> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
6. Leilehua (9-3 OIA) 47 6
> def. Pearl City, 11-0 (5 inn)
> next: vs. Kaimuki, Wednesday, 3 pm
7. Baldwin (10-0 MIL) 45 7
> def. KS-Maui, 16-0
> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, Patsy Mink
8. Kalani (10-2 OIA) 23 8
> bye
> next: TBD, Thursday
9. Kapaa (9-0 KIF) 19 9
> won at Kauai, 12-7
> def. Waimea, 15-0 (5 inn)
> def. Waimea, 10-0 (5 inn)
> next: vs. Kauai (2), Saturday, 10 a.m.
10. Kaiser (9-3 OIA) 11 10
> lost at Castle, 18-8 (6 inn)
> next: vs. Leilehua-Kaimuki winner, Thursday
Also receiving votes: 'Iolani 7, Kealakehe 5, Moanalua 2, Mid-Pacific 1.