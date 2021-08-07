Mililani man, 19, rescued from Spitting Caves in Hawaii Kai

Aug. 7—Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 19-year-old local swimmer who got into trouble at Spitting Caves in Hawaii Kai.

Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said a 911 call came in for a swimmer in trouble.

The Mililani man had jumped off the area known as Spitting Caves and was in distress, unable to get back to shore, Enright said in an email.

Fire personnel secured the man in the water, and Ocean Safety lifeguards got him onto their rescue watercraft and brought him to shore without any injuries.

Lifeguards reported conditions were windy and choppy.

"Ocean Safety strongly advises against cliff jumps into the open ocean, where swimmers, especially those with little to no experience, will find themselves in life-threatening situations, " Enright said.