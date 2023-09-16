Mililani beats up on struggling Saint Louis

Sep. 16—Mililani took care of things early Friday against Saint Louis, thanks to the aerial excellence of Treston McMillan.

McMillan threw touchdown passes on the Trojans' first four possessions as No. 3 Mililani beat No. 5 Saint Louis 41-3 in a non-league game Friday at Mililani.

"The big thing for us was we played together tonight, " Mililani coach Rod York said.

McMillan finished 23-for-31 for 288 yards and five touchdowns. He was effective on short passes and buying time with his feet and finding receivers deeper down field.

"I'm just doing my job, getting the ball to my playmakers and let them make plays, " McMillan said.

The Trojans (4-1 ) have won four in a row and outscored their opponents 195-20 during the stretch.

Mililani finished with six sacks and two interceptions against Saint Louis (2-3 ).

"We're running the same schemes, but we're executing them a whole lot better, " York said.

Mililani is 3-10 all-time against Saint Louis. The Trojans' biggest win in the series had been 28-7 last season. The last time Saint Louis was held without a touchdown was 2012 against Punahou.

Mililani scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 68-yard pass from McMillan to Davyn Joseph, who took a short pass on the left side and sprinted past the defense. Lyric Sarae made the PAT kick.

"Honestly, I was thinking, "What am I going to do after I catch the ball ?', " Joseph said. "I saw the corner come inside, so I just took it outside and I ran."

Saint Louis cut the deficit to 7-3 on Makani Markle-Kane's 38-yard field goal with 7 :03 left in the quarter.

The Trojans went up 14-3 on McMillan's 41-yard pass to Onosai Salanoa with 4 :37 remaining in the first quarter. McMillan scrambled to the right side and hit Salanoa in stride down the sideline.

Mililani extended the lead to 21-3 with 1 :03 remaining in the first on a 14-yard pass from McMillan to Joseph, who made an over-the-shoulder grab on the left side.

"I just had a lot of faith in my QB to put it where it's supposed to be and I just went out and made the grab, " Joseph said.

The Trojans took a 28-3 lead on an 18-yard pass from McMillan to Lehiwa Kahana-Travis with 6 :23 to go in the first half. The drive was set up by Elijah Nua's interception at the Mililani 24.

McMillan went 16-for-20 for 223 yards in the first half.

Salanoa caught five passes for 81 yards and Joseph had three grabs for 89 yards for the Trojans in the first half.

Saint Louis' Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole completed 17 of 27 passes for 144 yards before halftime. His primary target was Titan Lacaden, who often caught short passes and was able to turn up field. Lacaden had nine receptions for 100 yards in the first half.

The Trojans' Derek Tsuchiyama scored on a 58-yard run to make it 35-3 with 9 :48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Salanoa caught a 10-yard pass from McMillan with 5 :31 to go to make it 41-3.

Salanoa finished with nine catches for 121 yards and Joseph had four receptions for 91 yards for the Trojans.

Kamakawiwoole finished 27-for-42 for 223 yards, and Lacaden had 16 receptions for 147 yards for the Crusaders.