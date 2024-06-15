Milik's Magic to secure the Cup

It's been a month since Juventus lifted their record-breaking 15th Coppa Italia trophy, overcoming Atalanta 1-0 in the final in Rome. The journey to that memorable final was notably made possible by the competition's highest-scorer Arek Milik, with four goals in as many appearances in the Cup.

The Bianconeri number 14's most decisive strike in helping his side to the final in Rome was in the semi-final, played in the capital but against Lazio, where the centre-forward tucked away Timothy Weah's cross to make it 2-1 to Lazio in the closing stages, yet 3-2 to Juventus on aggregate which booked their final berth.

That was his fourth goal of the competition, adding to his impressive hat-trick against Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium in the quarter-finals. The first came from the penalty spot, following which he put away assists from McKennie and Locatelli to secure his hat-trick.

An unfortunate injury with his national team means the Polish striker will miss out on EURO 2024, yet this past season will be forever remembered for his exploits in the Cup, his strikes crucial in bringing the Coppa Italia home.