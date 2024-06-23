Milik could be Juventus key for Nice starlet Thuram

Juventus are seriously interested in signing Khephren Thuram this summer and could use Arkadiusz Milik as the key to unlocking a deal with OGC Nice.

Bianconeri sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has already been hard at work in the transfer market, looking to rejuvenate Thiago Motta’s squad as the new project starts to form in the Piedmont capital.

Juventus are on the cusp of signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in a deal worth around €50m total, involving Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, and around €22m plus add-ons in cash. The club are still targeting Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and could soon welcome Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio.

Milik could unlock Thuram deal

Page 20 of today’s Tuttosport details how Nice are interested in signing Milik this summer, despite his recent meniscus injury, and the striker could give Juventus a key boost in their chase of Thuram.

The 23-year-old Frenchman only has 12 months left on his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit and is ready to leave in the coming months, uninterested in penning a new deal.