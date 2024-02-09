Milford's Nick Araujo could kick or play linebacker for Merrimack football

More often than not, choosing a college program ends the decision-making process for a football recruit. They've found their home and can relax.

Milford's Nick Araujo still has one more big choice even though he's committed to playing college football at Merrimack. Most would likely have established their position and excelled at it. The Scarlet Hawks senior captain has three. He's an all-state running back, nationally recognized kicker and a key linebacker on one of the state's best defenses.

Swiss Army Knife: Is there anything Milford kicker/running back/linebacker Nick Araujo can't do?

Merrimack offered him the opportunity to play linebacker or kicker, potentially both.

"I haven't quite decided yet," Araujo said. "They’re getting a two-in one player. I could play either or. Eventually I’m going to end up making a decision, I think, and picking one or the other. When I get on campus the answer will just come to me."

Milford’s Nick Araujo steps into a PAT against Taunton during their annual Thanksgiving matchup on Nov. 23, 2023.

His first visit to the campus in North Andover simplified the question of where to play college football. The Warriors coaching staff first reached out to Araujo "about a month back." They kept in contact until it was time to schedule a visit.

"From there I just fell instantly in love with it and wanted to commit on the spot," Araujo said. "The community and the coaching staff and how nice they are. It's like a mini family up there."

He considered three other schools also in the Northeastern Conference (though Merrimack will leave that as full members and move all other sports to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with the option to say as a football-only member of the NEC). The Warriors went 5-6 a season ago, and their head coach Dan Curran left for Holy Cross after 11 seasons in North Andover. Merrimack promoted defensive coordinator Mike Gennetti, who has been with the program for 20 years.

"He keeps reaching out and checking up on me," Araujo said. "It's huge. You want a coach that cares about their players and wants everything good for them."

Araujo will become the fourth Milford player at the Division I level in 2024, including this season's class. There will be 18 former Scarlet Hawks playing college football across all levels in the fall.

"I have been coaching for 29 years I have never seen a player like Nick who affected the game in all the phases like he did," Milford coach Dale Olson said.

When Araujo first envisioned his college career, he imagined far flung locales. He wanted to play as far away as possible. As he matured, though, he realized how important it was to play near his family.

"It’s been a lifelong goal of mine. I’ve been working my butt off every day. It was a big relief when I got that phone call from coach Gennetti and just committed," Araujo said. "It was a big weight lifted off my shoulders. Now I can’t wait to get to work."

