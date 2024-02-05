Milford's Nick Araujo commits to Merrimack football

Milford's do it all weapon found a place at the next level.

Senior kicker/linebacker/running back Nicholas Araujo will play at Division I Merrimack, he announced Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I am blessed to announce my commitment to play Division 1 football at Merrimack College! I want to thank all my friends, family, and coaches for all the support they have given me!" Araujo wrote.

Milford High School senior captain Nick Araujo with a touchdown run against North Attleborough in a Division 3 state football quarterfinal, Nov. 10, 2023.

Araujo led the Scarlet Hawks to the Division 3 state semifinals, the third year in a row Milford has been to the Final Four. Araujo ran for 1,256 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and made six sacks averaging nine tackles per game at linebacker. He made seven field goals, including a long of 46 yards.

Araujo was named to the Division 3 all-state team, the Daily News All-Star team and was the Hockomock Kelley-Rex MVP.

Merrimack, a Football Championship Subdivision program and member of the Northeast Conference, went 5-6 a season ago. Warriors head coach Dan Curran has since left for the same position at Holy Cross, with Merrimack defensive coordinator Mike Gennetti being promoted to head coach.

