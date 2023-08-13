MilfordLittleLeague softball to play for 3rd place at Little League World Series.

Aug. 13—Catcher Marina Cosmas had the lone hit and RBI for Milford, which will play the loser of Saturday's late Purple bracket final between Midway, Texas and Pitt County, North Carolina. Milford also lost to New York in pool play, 6-5.

Cosmas is batting .500 with six RBIs for Milford in the World Series.

Maja Brown scored for Milford, which is 4-2 in the World Series, with wins over Europe-Africa's Milano, Italy (11-1), Canada's St. Albert-Alberta (12-9), Italy (9-5) and Latin America's Guayama, Puerto Rico (10-0).

Emily Sperigno has led Milford with a .538 batting average in the six games at the World Series, with four doubles and eight RBIs.

