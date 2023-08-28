Miley Cyrus Isn’t Going on Tour Because It “Erases” Her “Humanity”
"Without my humanity [and] my connection, I can’t be a songwriter."
"Without my humanity [and] my connection, I can’t be a songwriter."
Kyler Murray remains on the PUP list and won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
Isaiah Rodgers can apply for reinstatement to the league after the 2023 season.
The Cardinals' QB options aren't that great.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Stay updated with Yahoo Sports as the 53-man deadline on Aug. 29 approaches.
C.J. Stroud will get his first NFL start in Week 1 at Baltimore.
Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
The most hyped pitching prospect in years received a rude welcome in Double-A.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin highlights some key understudy RBs for the 2023 season.
The defending champ suffered a muscular injury earlier in the week while at home.
The game could be the Longhorns' last in the Big 12.