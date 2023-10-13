Miley Cyrus called out as ‘disrespectful’ by sister Noah amid family feud

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister Noah has accused her of being “disrespectful” as their family feud rumbles on.

Back in 2020, former child star Miley, who has five siblings, including a half-brother, did an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience where she opened up about her family dynamic.

During the chat, the Wrecking Ball singer spoke about dealing with fame from a young age and how Noah had grown up in her shadow.

She also told the host that her younger sister preferred artistry and being a musician over the limelight.

“You can go one way or the other, right?” she explained.

Miley also went on to discuss Noah’s 2020 EP, The End of Everything, which she said she “loved”, but described it as “the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to”.

Adding: “She’s emo, she’s like an emo kid.”

Miley then stated that her sister likes to compare herself to her, saying: “She has a song [‘Young & Sad’] where she says, ‘My sister’s like sunshine/ It’ll follow her wherever she goes/ But I’m more like a rain cloud‘. You know, it’s like, she’s really got this idea of me.”

When the host suggests that “maybe [Noah] needs to go to the doctor,” she responded: “She is, we’re all at the doctor a lot. We have, like, a salary doctor. She’s dealing with it but she’s only 20, so I worry about her… Dude, if you don’t look like these girls on Instagram…”

Fast forward to now and it has been reported that Noah recently left a comment under a clip of the interview in question, writing: “The disrespect in this video…”.

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister.



“The disrespect in this video...” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

The comment comes amid rumours of a rift within the Cyrus family. Miley and Noah’s parents, Tish and Billy Ray, finalised their divorce last year after 30 years of marriage and it seems to have caused a divide amongst the clan.

Tish has since remarried with Miley and her sister Brandi serving as bridesmaids and brother Trace acting as a groomsman. Noah and brother Braison however opted not to attend, instead posting a picture on the day of the nuptials where she’s wearing a t-shirt featuring a picture of her dad.

A few weeks later, Billy Ray, 62, also walked down the aisle, this time with 34-year-old musician Firerose, but it’s unclear if any of his children were in attendance.