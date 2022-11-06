Milestones in reach for Cardinals players vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have a critical division game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. A win is almost necessary.

But in addition to achieving a win, a few of the Cardinals’ players have milestones they could achieve, which would certainly help the Cardinals get the victory.

Check out what is possible for these players to achieve.

DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins has a few possible milestones or marks he can reach.

He will extend his streak of games with at least one catch to 139, which is the longest such streak in the league right now.

He is one touchdown catch away from 70 in his career. He would become only the third active player to have 70 career touchdown catches. Mike Evans and Davante Adams are the other two players.

After two consecutive games of 10 or more catches, he could become the first player in franchise history to have three straight games of 10 or more catches.

He could become just the sixth player in NFL history to have three consecutive games with 10-plus receptions and 100 or more receiving yards.

TE Zach Ertz

Ertz will extend his streak of games with at least one catch to 115 if he has a reception. His streak is the fourth-longest active one in the NFL,

With nine receptions, he would reach 50 for the season, becoming the first tight end in franchise history to have consecutive seasons of 50 or more catches.

QB Kyler Murray

If he has at least 101 rushing yards against the Seahawks, he would reach 400 on the season and would join Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in league history to have at least 400 rushing yards in each of their first four seasons.

