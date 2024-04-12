Milestone for Gilchrist as Schoeman returns

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has welcomed prop Pierre Schoeman back into the fold after his concussion ahead of their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Sharks.

Co-captain Grant Gilchrist will make his 200th appearance for the club, becoming the fourth player in the club's history to do so.

Behind the scrum, there are no changes as half-backs Ben Vellacott and Ben Healy continue their partnership, while Matt Currie and Mark Bennett make up the midfield once again.

Jake Henry also continues his impressive run, starting his fourth game in a row as Boan Venter returns to the bench.

Everitt said: "For Grant it's a huge achievement and well deserved for a guy who has given so much to the club and worn the Edinburgh badge on his sleeve.

"I'm blessed to be part of that because they [Gilchrist and WP Nel, who reached his 200th cap a few weeks ago] are two guys I've always admired from a rugby perspective and now that I've met them as individuals, they are great people too".

Edinburgh: Goosen, Henry, Bennett, Currie, van der Merwe, Healy, Vellacott (CC); Schoeman, Ashman, Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist (CC), Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Cherry, Venter, Rae, Hodgson, Crosbie, Price, Lang, Dean.