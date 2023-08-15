Miles Scott's move to safety 'a year overdue'

Aug. 15—CHAMPAIGN — Miles Scott will lose one of his biggest advantages once Illinois opens the 2023 football season against Toledo.

Scott's depth of knowledge of the Illini offense — and the strengths and weaknesses of his former wide receiver teammates — can give him the upper hand in practice. It's certainly helped the converted safety's playmaking in the secondary during training camp.

What won't go away when Illinois plays Toledo on Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium is Scott's knowledge of the way any offense works.

Save for maybe three snaps as a high school freshman at Thornton Fractional North, Scott has played wide receiver exclusively.

That includes the last two seasons at Illinois after joining Bret Bielema's program as a walk-on in 2021.

Those years of running routes, of diving deep into offensive playbooks, will continue to be an advantage for the 5-foot-11, 210-pound redshirt sophomore.

"All offense is really the same," Scott said. "It's just all the things that are happening pre-snap that might be making it look different, but it's really, at the base of it, all the same. ... When I played receiver, I knew how to play the slot and the outside. I knew all the routes and just the offense in general.

"I understand how the schemes work. I understand what the offense is trying to do and how they're trying to attack the defense. That just slows the game down. Having that offensive mindset already, it can only help me."

The Illinois coaching staff saw more in Scott than his offensive background when it finally broached the topic of a position switch before spring practices. Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry liked both the way he moved and how physical he was.

"I know he had never played defense, but as a defensive coach you just see things, like, 'Man, this dude could easily make the transition,'" Henry said.

It wasn't a rash decision, either. Henry had been dropping hints to Scott for nearly a year about how good he could be as a safety. While wide receivers coach George McDonald wanted to keep Scott — the Dolton native played in all 13 games in 2022 — Henry and Illinois coach Bret Bielema offered him the chance to switch positions after the ReliaQuest Bowl.

"We'd been lobbying for this," Henry said. "It was a year overdue, to be honest with you. We were in spring practice, had moved him to DB, and started him off at corner. He had an interception that was so freaky. He spun around and got leg whipped and caught a pick and took it to the house. I'm like, 'This dude is really good. Let's move him a little deeper.' The rest is kind of history."

Scott, though, had his doubts and was initially hesitant about moving to defensive back despite agreeing to try it during spring ball. The last time he really played defense was as a "little kid." That he would have 15 spring practices to work through the transition definitely helped.

"I was definitely hesitant at first because, usually, if you want to make a shift, you want to do it in high school where you can get some time to get better into college," Scott said. "Going into it in the spring gave me enough time to get used to it. It's been going good. I can't lie."

Not that there haven't been some challenges. Learning to backpedal was an early hurdle. Being more fluid in his hips to change direction more effectively and efficiently also took some work. So did showing patience reading the quarterback, not jumping on every twitch and being looked off.

Good eye discipline wound up the toughest challenge Scott faced.

"Playing receiver, you're always looking for the quarterback," he said. "When you're running your route, you're looking back at the quarterback. As I've been playing receiver for so long, I want to look back a the quarterback, but if I look back at the quarterback now, the receiver is gone and it's a touchdown."

Henry has been fairly effusive in his praise of how Scott has handled the move to the secondary the last six months. The "tremendous ball skills" Scott boasts have stood out starkly.

"If you have tremendous ball skills, you've got a chance to be an all-conference player in this league," Henry said. "Teams are going to throw you a couple. Can you catch them?"

The last two wide receivers Illinois moved to safety certainly did after working their way onto the field. Kerby Joseph turned five interceptions in 2021 into a spot in the Detroit Lions' lineup as a third-round pick. Kendall Smith had five of his own last season and is still in camp with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

"The talent kind of speaks for itself," Henry said. "We had Kerby the year before and Kendall last year. I'm going to speak for myself, but watching those dudes, he's just as talented as them from a skill set standpoint, and he has really good ball skills."