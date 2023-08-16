Miles Sanders out this week, may not play in preseason

It looks like running back Miles Sanders' first game action in a Panthers uniform will come during the regular season.

Sanders did not play last week because of a groin injury and head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that Sanders will also miss this week's preseason game against the Giants. Reich said that Sanders may also sit out the third game and that seems like a pretty good bet given the importance of having the back ready for the regular season.

Sanders signed with the Panthers as a free agent in March. Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, and Spencer Brown all got carries against the Jets in the preseason opener.

Reich also said guard Cade Mays (neck) and backup quarterback Andy Dalton (back) will be unavailable this week.