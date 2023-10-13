Miles Sanders, Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods among Panthers out for Sunday

The Panthers have ruled a few key players out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) will not play in Week 6 after he missed all three days of practice this week. Head coach Frank Reich said at his Friday press conference that Sanders' injury is not expected to keep him out long-term. Chuba Hubbard is expected to take the bulk of the carries with Sanders out.

But potentially more concerning against the league's best offense is that the Panthers won't have safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) or safety Vonn Bell (quad). Woods did not practice all week. But Bell was limited on Thursday and then didn't practice on Friday.

The secondary will have cornerback Donte Jackson, as he was a full participant in practice all week and is off the injury report.

Linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (ankle/knee) are both questionable. Burns was full on Friday while Brown was limited.

Guard Chandler Zavala (neck) and tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) are both out. Austin Corbett (knee), whose practice window has been opened but has not been activated to the 53-man roster, is also out.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip) and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) are questionable.

Offensive tackle Taylor Moton (knee), guard Calvin Throckmorton (calf), and outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill are expected to play.