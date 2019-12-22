Miles Sanders touchdown pushes Eagles’ lead to 17-6

The Cowboys have a lot of work to do if they’re going to win the NFC East today.

Despite all their injuries, the Eagles now lead 17-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Miles Sanders ran 1-yard to the end zone with six seconds remaining in the third quarter, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive that might have driven the final nail in the Jason Garrett era in Dallas.

Sanders’ touchdown stands as the only points in the second half thus far.

Receiver Greg Ward caught a 38-yard pass in the drive after cornerback Jourdan Lewis blew the coverage. Lewis replaced Chidobe Awuzie, who was benched in the first half.

The Cowboys had 72 yards in the third quarter, with Tony Pollard losing a fumble on one of the two possessions. Dak Prescott went 4-for-8 for 43 yards in the period as his right shoulder doesn’t seem quite right.

Prescott is 15-of-27 for 168 yards so far today.

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, who went to the locker room in the third quarter, has returned to the game.

The Eagles cannot clinch the division title today, but a victory would put them in the driver’s seat next week.