Miles Sanders tells the Philadelphia Eagles: 'Just bring me back'

Miles Sanders was a key member of the Philadelphia Eagles team that went to Super Bowl 57. Even though they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, the running back made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his four-year career. He finished the regular season with 1,269 rushing yards — his first 1,000-yard season. He added 11 touchdowns for good measure.

After being selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 draft, the Pennsylvania native is entering free agency for the first time.

On Wednesday, Sanders made a post to his Instagram stories with what appears to be a quote from a recent interview he did where he expressed his desire to remain with the organization.

"I love Philly," he said. "Just bring me back. I hope they bring me back."

He also had a message specifically for general manager Howie Roseman.

"I love you," he said. "I hope you love me too."

Quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a significant contribution to the run game this year with 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the 2023 season, he will be in the final year of his rookie deal.

Roseman has acknowledged the difficulty in paying so many high-performing players and made it clear that he wants to sign his franchise quarterback to a contract extension.

"Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term, and he’s certainly one of our best players," he told reporters last week. "We’ll keep all contract talks internal, but we definitely would like to keep Jalen Hurts here long-term."

Earlier this week, wide receiver A.J. Brown also expressed his appreciation for the City of Brotherly Love and said he hopes the offense can stay together.

"I love Philly," he said. "And what I'm about to say: You do not pay this man (Hurts), just ship me off wherever he's (about to) go. Listen, so you're talking about pressure? Howie, get it done."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miles Sanders wants to re-sign with the Philadelphia Eagles