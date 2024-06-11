Miles Sanders speaks on Panthers’ chemistry, competition at RB

Around this time last year, Miles Sanders was the guy of the Carolina Panthers’ running back room. And now, he’s just one of the guys.

Sanders spoke with reporters following Tuesday’s session of mandatory minicamp. He was asked about his impressions of the new offensive scheme under first-year head coach Dave Canales.

“Lookin’ at the new scheme—we’re gonna run the ball, we gon’ run the ball, we gon’ run the ball, we gon’ run the ball. And we’re gonna create a lot of opportunities for the guys that we have to get the ball in their hands. And it’s gonna be a fun year. It’s gonna be a very fun year.”

Some of those guys may include Sanders’ backfield mates—more specifically, last year’s leading rusher Chuba Hubbard and this year’s second-round pick Jonathon Brooks. So with quite a few mouths to feed at the position, Sanders was asked about the chemistry of the crowded spot.

“We had chemistry since I got in here last year starting with Chuba and Raheem [Blackshear],” he replied. “And now we got Jonathon, we got a couple of other new guys, we got [Rashaad] Penny, Penny in there too and [Mike] Boone. The guys are great. We all get along very well. We compete real good. And the chemistry in there, we all help each other to learn to the playbook.”

Sanders, who signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Panthers last offseason, is coming off career-lows in starts (five), attempts (129) and rushing yards (432).

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire