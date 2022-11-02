Miles Sanders shares the best part of playing in Philadelphia 'NFL Slimetime'
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders joins Nickelodeon NFL Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.
The Bucs have fallen from 3-2 to 3-5. They desperately need to get a win on Sunday against the Rams, who have a 3-0 record against the Tom Brady edition of the franchise since 2020. “I think they executed better than us down the stretch,” coach Todd Bowles said regarding his team’s struggles against the [more]
The Rams are playing it safe with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Brian Allen (knee) this week, holding both out on Wednesday due to injury
Lions S DeShon Elliott called new defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker 'a super computer mentally'
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly's infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.
RIP to a Notre Dame and Los Angeles Rams great.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.