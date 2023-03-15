Miles Sanders says goodbye to Philadelphia as Eagles sign Rashaad Penny

When Miles Sanders saw the news that the Eagles are going to sign running back Rashaad Penny, he saw the writing on the wall.

Sanders, a running back who has played his entire four-year career in Philadelphia, knows that the Eagles adding Penny means they’re bringing him in to replace Sanders, who is now expecting to sign elsewhere in free agency.

“To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders had good numbers for the Eagles last season, carrying 259 times for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the reality of today’s NFL is that smart teams like the Eagles aren’t devoting significant resources to the running back position. Penny agreed to a very affordable $1.35 million base salary on his one-year deal, and the Eagles also re-signed Boston Scott to an inexpensive deal and still have 2021 fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell on his rookie contract.

Sanders is going to want more money than the Eagles are willing to pay, and so he’ll be moving on.

