Miles Sanders says he’s fine after hurting foot in practice

Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders missed time during the offseason program with a hamstring injury, but he doesn’t sound concerned about missing time in camp after hurting his left foot on Thursday.

Sanders limped off the practice field to get looked at by members of the team’s medical staff and did not return to action before the session was over. After practice ended, however, Sanders told reporters “I’m good” and head coach Doug Pederson was also optimistic about how everything will play out.

“Miles is good,” Pederson said, via Philly.com. “We’re going to get a few more evaluations. But it seems like everything is OK.”

Pederson added that he’s been impressed by the way Sanders is “just attacking every single day.” That comes shortly after Pederson said he’s been “pleasantly surprised” by Jordan Howard‘s work, so it seems the top of the backfield depth chart may be taking shape in Philadelphia.