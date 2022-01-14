Miles Sanders says he is excited to play in Eagles playoff game

The NFL playoff action gets underway this weekend, and former Penn State running back Miles Sanders says he is ready to get back on the field. The Eagles will be on the road this weekend to face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And despite having a hand injury that will require surgery, Sanders says he will play through the pain this weekend.

Sanders took part in a Zoom medical call on Friday and confirmed his status to reporters. Asked if he was planning on playing this Sunday afternoon, Sanders replied affirmatively with a smile.

Sanders, who had a broken hand that caused him to miss the end of the regular season, was listed as a full participant in the Eagles’ Friday practice session. He does not appear on the injury list for this weekend’s game against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

.@BoobieMilesXXIV on how he's feeling heading into the playoffs pic.twitter.com/dhVUX9887G — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said there will be no limitations for Sanders in the game plan, although we will have to wait and see just how much the Eagle sput in the hands of the former Nittany Lion. Sanders has been a big part of the success of the Eagles’ ground game this season, which has been tied to the better second-half performance of the team after some tough spots early on in the season.

“Miles is obviously a phenomenal player, a phenomenal talent, even better teammate, even better person, even better worker, which is why he’s got the talent and the skill that he does,” Sirianni said. “Miles has been really good with the ball this year.”

Coach Sirianni on his confidence in @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/AsDUdVegwE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

Sanders and the Eagles face the Bucs on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in the NFC Super Wild Card weekend.

