Miles Sanders reunites with Damar Hamlin during Super Bowl warmups

The story of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin captivated the sports world and beyond late in the regular season. Hamlin’s season was cut short when he needed CPR during a regular-season game in Cincinnati and he became an inspiration in his recovery. Among the many who watched his progress as closely as possible was his childhood friend, Miles Sanders. The Hamlin story hit Sanders hard, so it made for a terrific moment during the Super Bowl warmups in Arizona on Sunday.

Sanders, currently a running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, danced his way over to his longtime friend, who was patrolling the sideline prior to the Super Bowl for a quick moment together to catch up. And how could you not enjoy the moment given all that Hamlin has been through? It had to be an awesome moment for Sanders, the former star running back for Penn State.

Sanders is playing in his first Super Bowl as the Eagles take on AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Sanders is the only Penn State played playing in this season’s Super Bowl.

More Miles Sanders!

