The Eagles earlier this week called running back Miles Sanders “week to week” with ankle and foot injuries, but it doesn’t appear this is the week.

Sanders remained out of practice Thursday after also missing Wednesday’s session.

Sanders was carted to the training room in the second quarter of Sunday’s game but avoided a major injury.

Sanders had six carries for 30 yards before his injury. In seven games, he has 82 touches for 418 yards, including 63 carries for 300 yards.

The Eagles used Boston Scott and rookie Kenny Gainwell after Sanders’ departure Sunday. The team also likely activates Jordan Howard from the practice squad for this week’s game against the Lions.

Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (groin) and cornerback Zech McPhearson (hamstring) also sat out Thursday’s session. Kerrigan was limited Wednesday.

Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back), offensive guard Landon Dickerson (hip), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (shoulder) and safety Anthony Harris (hands, groin) were limited.

Miles Sanders remains out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk