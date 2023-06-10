Miles Sanders enjoying increased role with Panthers after lack of opportunities in Super Bowl

Miles Sanders took his talents to Carolina in free agency, signing a four-year deal worth $25 million with $13 million guaranteed.

His last appearance as an Eagle was an unforgettable performance in the Super Bowl LVII loss, where Sanders logged seven carries for 16 yards in a 38-35 loss.

Now comfortably meshing with the new-look Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young, Sanders told the Associated Press that heeady for ‘more opportunities’ to help Carolina after his Super Bowl disappointment.

“Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question,” Sanders said when asked if he was disappointed by how he was used in the Super Bowl. “If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don’t want to make headlines, (but) if it does, I don’t care.”

Sanders said that isn’t the reason he left Philadelphia.

“I can get into that another day, maybe,” Sanders said. “Maybe you should ask them why I’m moving here.”

Sanders isn’t here because Philadelphia doesn’t value the running back position, and all four key ball carriers under contract make about the same as Sanders combined.

Sanders had his best season as a pro in 2022 but only played 34% of the offensive snaps, while Gainwell played more than 50% in the 38-35 loss.

