Miles Sanders, pass pressure and more in Roob's random points

1. Not very many must-wins this early in the season. "A lot of football left to be played," and all that. But this one is when you consider what's facing the Eagles in their next eight games: at Packers (3-0), Jets (0-3), at Vikings (2-1), at Cowboys (3-0), at Bills (3-0), Bears (2-1), Patriots (3-0), Seahawks [2-1]? That's a combined 18-6 - with half the losses belonging to the Jets. It's hard to imagine a rougher stretch. This team needs a statement win. This team needs to play like a team with championship aspirations. This team needs to play 60 minutes. This team needs to make plays when they're there to be made. This team needs its stars to be great, not just OK. The Eagles haven't consistently done those things yet, and if they don't do them at Lambeau tonight they're looking at 1-3. The talent is there to go in there and get a win. There's a lot working against the Eagles, but that's when Doug Pederson has generally been at his best.

2. Donovan McNabb threw 216 touchdowns in 148 games under Andy Reid. Patrick Mahomes, at his current pace, will throw his 216th touchdown in his 72nd game under Reid. Yeah, the game has changed, but … holy crap.

3. I don't know if Daeshon Hall can make a huge difference when it comes to pass pressure, but I do know that based on what he did this preseason he deserves a chance. And this isn't some training camp slappy who piled up stats against the other teams' third-stringers. Hall was a third-round pick two years ago. The Eagles desperately need some production from their outside rushers and they have a guy who showed a lot of promise doing just that. Give me one reason not to give him a shot?

4. Speaking of pass pressure ... Brandon Graham is 31 years old now and in his 10th season, and we all love B.G. for everything he's done here for the last decade, the way he battled through a lot of adversity and especially the strip-sack at the end of the Super Bowl. He'll always be beloved around here. But three games in, he doesn't have any sacks and honestly he hasn't gotten close. He's got just 4 1/2 sacks in 19 games since his ankle surgery after the Super Bowl. Last year he was coming off the injury. This year, he's healthy, and the production just hasn't been there. I need to see more.

5. Twenty-two NFL players have more sacks than the Eagles.

6. I got so many "Fire Mike Groh" tweets after that game Sunday I can't even count them. Look, I don't know if Mike Groh is as brilliant a football mind as Frank Reich, but I do know the Eagles scored 24 points against the Lions without DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery and with Dallas Goedert barely playing. Mike Groh didn't coach anybody to drop eight passes or fumble three times. The Eagles piled up 373 yards and converted more than half their third downs without three of their top five weapons, and if your takeaway from that game is to fire Mike Groh, who doesn't even call the plays … I don't know what to tell you. He wasn't the problem.

7. LeSean McCoy had 195 yards from scrimmage in his first three NFL games. Miles Sanders has 190.

8. The last two opposing QBs to throw three TDs with no INTs at Lambeau are Sam Bradford and Nick Foles.

9. I wonder thinking long-term what's going to happen with Corey Clement. Last year was pretty much a lost year with the injuries, and with all the other running backs, he doesn't seem to fit in the plans this year when he's healthy, at least on offense. Kind of weird that a kid who probably would have finished third in the Super Bowl MVP voting behind Foles and Tom Brady is just kind of an afterthought right now. I think Corey is talented and can do a lot of things, and considering that Jordan Howard isn't under contract beyond this year and nobody really expects Darren Sproles to keep playing, he could have a bigger role next year. He deserves it. I think the kid can play.

10. Five stats that might surprise you:

• The Eagles are 9th in the NFL in scoring

• Sanders is the first Eagles rookie ever with 125 or more yards from scrimmage in a game on 15 or fewer touches

• Only 12 teams have run the ball more than the Eagles this year

• This is the first time since 1957 that the Eagles have trailed by at least four points at halftime in each of their first three games

• Carson Wentz has 76 career TD passes. Only five QBs have thrown more in their first 43 career games: Dan Marino (98), Kurt Warner (95), Johnny Unitas (81) and Matt Stafford (77).

