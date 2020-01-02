Updated: 4:24 p.m.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders missed his second straight day of practice with an ankle injury on Thursday afternoon.

Sanders and Nelson Agholor (knee) were the only notable players absent on Thursday.

Sanders injured his ankle in the Eagles' 34-17 win in Week 17. It's a lower ankle sprain that had some swelling earlier in the week, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. Sanders expects to practice on Friday.

But even if Sanders is able to play on Sunday, there's a good chance he won't be 100 percent.

Some good news from Thursday is that Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and Lane Johnson (ankle) were both participating as limited participants.

During the portion of practice open to reporters, Johnson was not taking individual drills but instead was working with a trainer, using resistance bands during his backpedal. Johnson has missed the last three games.

During offensive line install, Halapoulivaati Vaitai was at right tackle and Matt Pryor was at right guard. That's the likely plan if Johnson can't play. If Johnson is able to play, Doug Pederson has hinted that Big V would slide to right guard.

Ertz warmed up with a helmet and even took part in individual drills, running routes and catching passes with the other tight ends. Ertz has a fractured rib and a lacerated kidney, so he would need to be medically cleared before playing on Sunday.

Every other player who was listed as limited after Wednesday's walkthrough was at practice on Thursday: Derek Barnett (ankle), Fletcher Cox (triceps), Sidney Jones (back), Avonte Maddox (abdomen) and Jalen Mills (ankle).

Mills missed the last game but is fully expected to play on Sunday. He was elevated to a full participant on Thursday.

Miles Sanders misses 2nd straight day of practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia