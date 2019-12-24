Miles Sanders makes history and Carson Wentz’s chance at a record in this week’s Roob Stats!

Anybody remember the Eagles' last defensive interception? It's been a while. In fact, it came before their current three-game winning streak.

How rare is it to win three straight games without recording an interception in any of them?

That and much more in this week's edition of Roob Stats!

IT'S BEEN 62 YEARS: Miles Sanders on Sunday became the first Eagles rookie with 75 yards rushing and 75 receiving in a game since Billy Ray Barnes did it in 1957. Good ol' Billy Ray had 76 rushing and 97 receiving against the Cards at Connie Mack Stadium.

ELITE COMPANY: Sanders is only the 8th rookie RB in NFL history with 750 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a season. The others are Hall of Famers Gale Sayers, Marshall Faulk and Charley Taylor, plus Abner Haynes, Saquon Barkley, Edgerrin James and Billy Sims.

BACK-TO-BACK: Sanders has back-to-back games with 150 scrimmage yards. In the Eagles' previous 66 games under Pederson, they only had one running back with 150 yards in a game (LeGarrette Blount with 156 vs. the Chargers in 2017). Sanders is only the sixth Eagles running back ever with consecutive 150-yard scrimmage games and the second rookie, along with Bryce Brown in 2012.

CHASING DONOVAN: Carson Wentz now has 3,750 passing yards this year. He needs 167 against the Giants to break Donovan McNabb's franchise record of 3,916, set in 2008, and he needs 250 for 4,000. Wentz on Sunday also became the first QB in NFL history to complete 30 passes without an interception in three straight games.

ONE MORE WENTZ: Unless he throws four or more interceptions Sunday, Wentz will become the 6th quarterback in NFL history with three straight seasons of 20 or more touchdown passes and 10 or fewer interceptions. The others are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

MOVING ON UP: With his four catches Sunday (after he suffered a broken rib), Zach Ertz increased his career total to 525 receptions and moved past Rob Gronkowski (521) and into 13th place in NFL history among tight ends. Within reach in 2020 are Kellen Winslow Sr. (541), Ben Watson (546), Jeremy Shockey (547), Vernon Davis (583), Heath Miller (592). So 67 more catches gets him into 8th place all-time. Ertz also passed Jason Witten (523) for most catches by a tight end in his first seven years. To break Witten's mark for eight years, Ertz needs 93 catches.

PERFECT RECORD: The Eagles are now 19-0 at home under Doug Pederson when they're +0 or better in turnover ratio. Overall they've won 23 straight at the Linc when they're +0 or better dating back to a 24-14 loss to the Seahawks in 2014.

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? The Eagles have won three straight games without recording an interception for the first time in franchise history. Overall, the Eagles have won four times this year when they haven't had an interception. Only seven teams in NFL history have won more games in a season with no INTs. The Eagles are 4-2 this year when they don't have a pick. The rest of the league is 45-66-1 when they don't.

TAKE YOUR PICK: The Eagles have just 20 interceptions since opening day of last year. Only four teams have fewer. If they don't record any on Sunday this will be the first time in franchise history they've had back-to-back seasons with 10 or fewer INTs.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Eagles are the 7th team in NFL history with two tight ends over 50 receptions in a season. Here's a look at that group:

1979 Raiders

57 … Dave Casper

58 … Raymond Chester





1984 Chargers

56 … Pete Holohan

55 … Kellen Winslow Sr.





2005 Titans

55 … Erron Kinney

55 … Ben Troupe





2011 Patriots

90 … Rob Gronkowski

79 … Aaron Hernandez





2012 Patriots

55 … Rob Gronkowski

51 … Aaron Hernandez





2016 Texans

54 … C.J. Fiedorowicz

50 … Ryan Griffin





2019 Eagles

88 … Zach Ertz

54 … Dallas Goedert





