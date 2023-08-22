Miles Sanders: I’ll ‘absolutely’ be ready for season opener

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will be a go in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons . . . at least according to Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.

The fifth-year rusher, who’s been dealing with a groin injury, spoke to reporters on Tuesday. He was asked about what he did to get back to work the day prior—when he put on full pads for the first time in a long time.

“Just really run around, get tired,” he said. “It was hot. One of our hottest days yesterday. So, tried to just get my legs back bein’ out just a week.”

Sanders was then asked if he thinks he’ll be ready for the regular-season opener, which takes place on Sept. 10.

“Absolutely,” he replied simply. “Absolutely.”

One of the team’s biggest free-agent signings of the offseason, Sanders has yet to appear in exhibition play—missing the recent losses to the New York Jets and the New York Giants. He may also be out for Friday’s contest against the Detroit Lions, as head coach Frank Reich said his status is “TBD” for the preseason finale.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire