Miles Sanders: Going to the Super Bowl is addicting

Miles Sanders went to the Super Bowl with the Eagles last season but had only seven carries for 16 yards in the 38-35 loss to the Chiefs. The running back signed with the Panthers as a free agent and can’t wait for another chance to play in the Super Bowl.

“It’s addicting,” Sanders said Wednesday, via Augusta Stone of the team website. “You get there once, and you want to go there every year. I know what it takes. And the stuff we did last year, everything worked on all type [of] levels. . . . I know how a Super Bowl team feels at this point, just chemistry, working together, and literally invested into every single day. Taking no days off, and it’s addicting. It’s an addicting feeling.

“And hopefully, we can get to that point and create a championship team over here.”

The Panthers, who have the No. 1 overall pick they will use on a franchise quarterback, are unlikely to contend this season.

The team is likely to lean on its running game this season with Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown. Sanders, who is reunited with position coach Duce Staley in Carolina, could have a big role in the offense.

Last season, in his final season in Philadelphia, he had career bests in attempts (259), rushing yards (1,269) and rushing touchdowns (11).

“I just like how the team embraced me, wanted me, and knows what I can do,” Sanders said. “At the end of the day, they know I’m a three-down back, and hopefully, I can do whatever I can to show that and help this team get as [many] wins as possible.”

