Miles Sanders in full pads at Monday's practice

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is making progress in his return to the lineup.

Reporters at Panthers practice on Monday noted that Sanders was in full pads for the team's session. Sanders has been sidelined by a groin injury and has not played in either of the team's first two preseason games.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said last week that Sanders might not play at all in the preseason. The Panthers close out the preseason at home against the Lions on Friday night.

There should be more word on Sanders' availability for that game as the week unfolds, but having him healthy for the start of the regular season will likely take precedence over any desire to get him some work before Week One.