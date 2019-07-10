Miles Sanders expects Eagles to spread the ball around

The Eagles have remade their running backs room after starting four different players at the position last season.

Darren Sproles and Jay Ajayi remain free agents after playing for the Eagles last season. Philadelphia traded for Jordan Howard and drafted Miles Sanders, who join returnees Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Josh Adams.

“It’s definitely going to be competitive,” Sanders said Tuesday on NFL Network. “That’s what I like about rooms like this. It was like this at Penn State. It was a very talented running back room. But I’m just used to that stuff — competing and making each other better. Nobody’s really going to be the star running back, I think. I think the ball’s going to be spread out a lot, and that’s what I kind of like, too.

“Everybody’s getting a touch in the game and then just affecting the game in any type of way. So, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Howard, a Pro Bowler in 2016, is expected to start and get his share of touches. He has 3,370 rushing yards in three seasons, with two 1,000-yard seasons and another of 935.

Smallwood, Adams, Clement and Sanders have combined for 1,941 career rushing yards.

But Sanders, the 53rd overall choice, is accustomed to waiting his turn, having sat behind Saquon Barkley for two years at Penn State. So he will prepare himself to do whatever is asked of him.