Will Miles Sanders find the end zone against the Bears?

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why the Eagles RB will have a monster day against Chicago in week 15.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- It's time for a Spiced Take presented by Captain Morgan.

Hey remember when people thought that Miles Sanders was bad at touchdowning? That was just last year. Well, now he has 11 on the season. He's reached the end zone five times in his last three games.

Sanders is also now over 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He's averaging over 5 yards per carry and generally looking awesome. And now, he gets the Chicago Bears. This Bears defense has allowed a league high 21 rushing touchdowns, 146-plus rushing yards per game. It is a super friendly match-up.

They were a bad defense to start the year and they've traded away pieces. Miles Sanders is going to blow up again for as long as this game is competitive. I'm going to give him 132 scrimmage yards here and two touchdowns.

The NFL's third annual Fan of the Year Contest, presented by Captain Morgan, celebrates original and extraordinary fans. We're proud to announce the 32 team nominees who spice up the game through their love of football. Visit nfl.com/fanoftheyear to discover their stories and vote for the ultimate NFL Fan of the Year.