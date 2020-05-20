Miles Sanders: Eagles drafted me to be the lead back

Miles Sanders led the Eagles in carries during his rookie season, but he spent much of the year sharing time with Jordan Howard in the lead running back role.

Sanders doesn’t have a clear partner at the top of the depth chart this year. Howard moved on to Miami as a free agent, which leaves Boston Scott and Corey Clement as the experienced backs behind Howard on the depth chart.

That will likely mean a jump from the 229 touches that Howard handled last year and Sanders said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s “absolutely” ready for that kind of increase.

“I believe that’s why they drafted me in the first place,” Sanders said. “It was really just a switch that turned. All of a sudden, I was a starting running back and I didn’t start at the beginning of the season. I just looked at the opportunity and attacked it.”

The Eagles could still add to the backfield before the start of the season, but it seems unlikely that anyone they pick up at this point will do more than improve the options behind Sanders.

