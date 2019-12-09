What has Miles Sanders done to turn his season around?

Remember how overmatched Miles Sanders looked after gaining just 25 yards on 11 carries in the opener against the Redskins? Remember how lost he looked a week later when he was just 10-for-28 in Atlanta?

Three weeks into his rookie season, Sanders was averaging 3.1 yards per carry and ranked 28th out of 33 qualifying running backs.

Six from the bottom.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since then?

Sanders has blossomed.

In the Eagles' last nine games, Sanders is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, 7th-best in the league of 53 backs during that span.

Six from the top.

In a season with very few positives, Sanders' development has been fun to watch.

What's been the difference?

Sanders is just seeing things better, he's running more decisively and he's moving the chains forward.

Nothing demonstrates that better than his percentage of carries that have gone for one or fewer yards.

In his first game, more than half his carries went for one or fewer yards (6 of 10). Through five games he was still at 35 percent, with 19 of 53 runs that went less than two yards.

In the last seven games, that number has dropped precipitously. Of his 62 carries since the Vikings game, only nine - nine of 62 - have been one or fewer yards.

"I feel like I've been getting better and better each week," the second-round pick from Penn State said. "Everybody's been telling me that, but most importantly, I've been noticing it myself, just trying to get better and do it each week. I feel more confident just as far as reading where I'm supposed to be, getting my eyes in the right place and just playing ball out there."

Sanders has 520 rushing yards and needs 118 to break LeSean McCoy's franchise rookie rushing record of 637, set in 2009.

Story continues

He has 879 scrimmage yards and needs 130 to break DeSean Jackson's franchise rookie scrimmage yards record of 1,008, set in 2008.

Going into this weekend, he was second to Raiders 1st-round pick Josh Jacobs among rookies with 879 scrimmage yards and fourth in rushing (behind Jacobs, David Montgomery and Devin Singletary).

Is Doug Pederson using Sanders enough?

That's a different question.

Sanders is averaging 4.5 yards per carry overall but still has only the 30th-most carries in the league and the 25th-most touches among running backs.

"I think you're seeing the patience in the running game," Doug Pederson said. "His vision is better, it's improved from Week 1 to Week 13. The more he gets time, the more he gets snaps, the better he'll get."

Sanders has taken care of the production. Now it's up to Pederson to take care of getting him more snaps.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

What has Miles Sanders done to turn his season around? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia