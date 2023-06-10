Miles Sanders played 57 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps last season and set career highs with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. But in the postseason, it was Kenneth Gainwell who got more of the running back snaps. Sanders played 76 offensive snaps in three games, while Gainwell saw 95. In the Super [more]

Miles Sanders disappointed in lack of chances in Super Bowl, ready for more in Carolina originally appeared on NBC Sports