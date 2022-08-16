Miles Sanders dealing with hamstring injury as Eagles prepare for joint practices with Browns

Miles Sanders wants to be the feature running back in Philadelphia, but he’ll need to prove that he can be reliable and healthy weekly.

Sanders played against the Jets in the team’s preseason opener on Friday but hasn’t practiced since and is now listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

Injuries…

Grant Calcaterra – hamstring

Christian Ellis – hamstring

Marcus Epps – back

Javon Hargrave – toe

Jason Kelce – elbow

Jaryd Mayden – ankle

Miles Sanders – hamstring

Greg Ward – toe — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 16, 2022

Sanders missed five games last season with injuries, and it’ll be something to watch as Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have returned to practice.

Philadelphia signed running back DeAndre Torrey last week for depth at the position.

