Miles Sanders dealing with hamstring injury as Eagles prepare for joint practices with Browns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Miles SandersAmerican-football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Boston ScottAmerican football running backLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ugo AmadiAmerican football safetyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Miles Sanders wants to be the feature running back in Philadelphia, but he’ll need to prove that he can be reliable and healthy weekly.
Sanders played against the Jets in the team’s preseason opener on Friday but hasn’t practiced since and is now listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury.
Injuries…
Grant Calcaterra – hamstring
Christian Ellis – hamstring
Marcus Epps – back
Javon Hargrave – toe
Jason Kelce – elbow
Jaryd Mayden – ankle
Miles Sanders – hamstring
Greg Ward – toe
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 16, 2022
Sanders missed five games last season with injuries, and it’ll be something to watch as Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have returned to practice.
Philadelphia signed running back DeAndre Torrey last week for depth at the position.
List
Eagles have two undrafted free agents rising up the depth chart
List
3 things to know about new Eagles DB Ugo Amadi
List
15 Browns to watch during joint practices with the Eagles in Berea
Related
Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi
Eagles' center Jason Kelce lands at No. 71 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Eagles' CB Darius Slay lands at No. 77 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
DeVonta Smith, Jaquiski Tartt return to Eagles' practice
Eagles' rookie WR Britain Covey could miss time with a thumb injury