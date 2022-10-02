Miles Sanders' best plays in 2-TD game Week 4
Watch the best plays from Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano drew unsportsmanlike penalties following a heated exchange in the fourth of Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
Cooper Rush makes Cowboys history and the defense continues its early season dominance.
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal. It’s still not publicly known [more]
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny and the Seattle Seahawks dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.
A wild week in the middle of the ratings led to six teams making their season debut.
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury. Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday. Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 and stepping in for Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle last week in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Ravens appeared all set to dominate the Bills today in Baltimore. And then things took a dramatic turn. After Lamar Jackson was all but unstoppable and Josh Allen could do next to nothing for most of the first half, the Ravens took a 20-3 lead. And then it was Allen’s turn to take over [more]
Instant analysis after Jets' miracle win in Pittsburgh
This is what NFL pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into the “Sunday Night Football” game against Tampa Bay.
Cooper Rush, filling in for Dak Prescott, has yet to lose as a starting quarterback in Dallas.
Penn State's running game has officially lost a veteran from the roster.