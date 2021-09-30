Miles Sanders: I believe you have to run the ball to have a successful offense

Eagles running back Miles Sanders didn’t get his first carry on Monday night until the second quarter, but it seemed like he’d be getting more work once he broke that run for a 24-yard gain.

Sanders would only carry the ball once more all night, however, and the Eagles only handed the ball off one other time during their 41-21 loss to the Cowboys. It was a curious approach to a game and not one that Sanders would be jumping to employ in the future.

Sanders, who also caught three passes, said Wednesday that “I do believe to have a successful offense, you have to run the ball” while noting that he was a bigger part of the plan during the week and understood how the way things played out changed that plan.

“I didn’t dwell on it too much,” Sanders said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It is what it is. I can only control what I can control. The game was pretty much out of hand early. So I can see how the game plan didn’t go as planned. There was kind of a panic from the whole team based on how the game went.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he was OK with the way things played out because many of the decisions not to hand the ball off were made off reads during plays, but added that “we’ve got to get our playmakers the ball” in reference to Sanders’ limited role in a lopsided loss. Sunday’s game against the Chiefs offers a chance to get Sanders more involved in the action.

