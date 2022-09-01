The Eagles got center Jason Kelce back on the practice field on Wednesday and another key member of their offense returned on Thursday.

Running back Miles Sanders was dressed for practice and going through drills as the team continued preparing to face the Lions in Week 1. Sanders has been out of action for the last few weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Sanders’ return to the field came after head coach Nick Sirianni addressed Sanders’ status for the opening week of the season.

“He’s getting better every day . . . We’re hopeful and we’ll see what happens,” Sirianni said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Philly.

Miles Sanders back at practice for Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk