Miles Sanders back at Eagles practice Thursday

After leaving last Sunday’s win over the Bills with a shoulder injury, Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders said that he thought he “should be fine” in time to face the Bears this Sunday.

Sanders did not take part in the team’s first practice of the week on Wednesday, but that might not have been due to a change in his outlook. He said after the session that he still thought he would be good to go this weekend and Thursday brought a step toward being in the lineup.

Reporters at the open portion of Eagles practices noted that Sanders is on the field as the team continues to prepare for Chicago.

Left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) remain off the field and head coach Doug Pederson said early this week that he didn’t expect either one of them to play this week.