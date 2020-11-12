Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery get in full practices Thursday

The Eagles may be getting a couple of offensive pieces back from injury against the Giants this weekend.

Running back Miles Sanders was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Sanders missed the team’s final two games before the bye because of a knee injury and got in a limited session on Wednesday. The move to full would seem to be a good sign for his Sunday availability.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery also worked in full Thursday. That’s the second straight day that Jeffery has drawn that listing, so he may be nearing his 2020 debut after missing the first eight games with foot and calf injuries.

Right tackle Lane Johnson remained limited with an ankle injury while defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returned to practice after resting on Wednesday.

