The Eagles are set to have running back Miles Sanders back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Sanders will be activated off of injured reserve on Saturday. Sanders has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Sanders will start once healthy and he should be in line for a lot of work if recent trends hold. The Eagles have run the ball 124 times over the last three weeks after running it 164 times during the first seven weeks of the season.

Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, and Kenneth Gainwell were the running backs in those games and remain on hand as options behind Sanders.

Miles Sanders will be activated from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk