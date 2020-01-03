Miles Sanders ‘absolutely’ ready to go for his first NFL playoff game

Despite an ankle injury that kept him out for the first couple days of practice this week, Miles Sanders never had a doubt.

The Eagles' rookie running back said he's "absolutely" playing on Sunday.

"Nobody is 100 percent at this point in the season," Sanders said. "If that's what you're asking me, no I'm not 100 percent. But I'm good enough to go though."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanders said there was no way he'd miss a playoff game.

On Friday, Sanders was able to participate in practice and felt good cutting and accelerating. He even worked extra, catching passes from Carson Wentz.

The Eagles held him out of practice earlier in the week but the plan was always to get his lower ankle sprain some rest. Friday's practice went very well, according to Sanders.

"I felt pretty good today," he said. "It got me a lot of confidence. I feel like I'll be straight on Sunday."

Sanders, 22, left the Giants game early last week and Boston Scott filled in admirably. Scott had 138 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

But getting Sanders back is a big deal. He's been the Eagles' most explosive offensive player for much of the 2019 season. He led the Eagles this season in rushing and led all NFL rookies with 1,327 yards from scrimmage.

Sunday will be his first chance to showcase his skills in an NFL playoff game. He's excited it'll be at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I feel like it's going to be electric," Sanders said. "Probably like Dallas but probably more. There's a lot on the line, playoffs, Wild Card and we'll be home. I'm excited."

Story continues

When these two teams played in the Eagles' 17-9 loss back on Nov. 24, Sanders played and started but the offense has changed a lot since then. After scoring just nine points against Seattle, the Eagles' offense averaged 28.4 points per game down the stretch.

And Sanders went over 100 yards from scrimmage in three of those games.

"I think we're a totally different offense from that game," he said. "From that week on, we finally came together and started winning some games. Everybody is having fun, man. Everyone is walking around here with smiles on their faces, excited and just ready to go on this run."

More on the Eagles

Miles Sanders absolutely ready to go for his first NFL playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia