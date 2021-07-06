Miles McBride to stay in NBA draft, forgo remaining eligibility

Reuters

The Bucks' hopes of bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Milwaukee for the first time in half a century could hinge on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo can return to full strength after suffering a hyperextended left knee in the conference finals. The two-time league MVP missed the final two games of the series against Atlanta that ended on Saturday and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the injury was "a day-to-day thing". Antetokounmpo, who was animated on the sidelines during the games he sat out, has struggled from the three point and free throw lines but is lethal when attacking the basket and is the leader of the Bucks' stingy defense.